Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is enjoying good footfalls at the Indian box office. The animated film, directed by Yugo Sako, Koichi Sasaki, and Ram Mohan, was originally created in 1993 but has made its way to theatres in a 4K version with a whole new voice cast. It has concluded its first weekend on a good note. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Crosses the one crore mark

Indian audiences seem to be enjoying the animated version of the epic Ramayana on the big screens. The Legend Of Prince Rama made a decent start at the box office, minting 40 lakhs on its opening day. It has witnessed an upward graph since, with Sunday finally crossing the one crore mark.

Thanks to positive word of mouth, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama made box office collections of 1.25 crores on day 3. It has witnessed an impressive growth of 47% compared to Saturday. The animated film is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. However, it is performing the best in the Hindi belt, contributing to over 70% of the total collections.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 40 lakh

Day 2: 85 lakh

Day 3: 1.25 crores

Total: 2.50 crores

It is now to be seen how Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama holds up during the regular working days.

Ramayana: The Epic vs The Legend Of Prince Rama

In 2010, Warner Bros Pictures released a computer-animated mythological action film, Ramayana: The Epic. Manoj Bajpayee voiced the character of Lord Rama, while Juhi Chawla landed her vocals for Sita Maa. It was, unfortunately, a big disaster at the Indian box office, with lifetime collections of 71.30 lacs against a whopping budget of 7 crores.

In its first weekend, Ramayana: The Epic had earned 46 lacs. In comparison, Ramayan: The Legend Of Prince Rama garnered close to those figures on its opening day alone. Its first weekend is almost 443% higher! Good news, isn’t it?

