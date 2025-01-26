Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama has been released in theaters and, in two days, stands at a total of 1.25 crore. The film that started on a decent note at the box office grew phenomenally on day 2 and is expected to rise further on day 3 Sunday.

Rated 9.2 on IMDb, the animation film helmed by Ram Mohan, Yugo Sako and Koichi Saski is an anime adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, where Lord Ram combats the wicked king Ravana. While Arun Govil voiced Ram originally, the new dub that has arrived in the theaters has a new voice-over cast.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

The film opened at the box office with a collection of 40 lakh on the opening day, January 24, Friday. It witnessed a jump of 112.5% on day 2, Saturday, January 25, and earned 85 lakh. The film is expected to cross the 1 crore mark on day 3.

Surpasses Previous Animation Films!

Comparing the two-day collection with other mythological animation films that found prominence among audiences, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan and Manoj Bajpayee’s films while it has matched Ajay Devgn‘s mytho-animation film.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama VS Hanuman Da Damdaar

Hanuman Da Damdaar arrived in the theaters in 2017, where Salman Khan voiced Lord Hanuman. Raveena Tandon voiced Lord Hanuman’s mother, Anjani, and Saurabh Shukla voiced his father, Kesari. The film earned 1.13 crore in its lifetime as per a report by Box Office India.

The Japanese animation film has also touched the lifetime collection of the animated mythological film Mahabharat, where Amitabh Bachchan voiced Bheeshma, Ajay Devgn voiced Arjun, Sunny Deol voiced Bheema, Manoj Bajpayee voiced Yudhishthir, Vidya Balan voiced Gandhari and Shatrughan Sinha voiced Lord Krishna. The film earned 1.25 crore at the box office.

Hopefully, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama will surpass some other popular Mytho-animation films of Bollywood, in the upcoming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

