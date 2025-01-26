It seems that Kollywood might soon get another successful attempt at the box office with Kudumbashthan. The comedy film might have had a decent start at the box office, but it has taken a good jump on day two after positive word-of-mouth.

The comedy-drama helmed by Rajeshwar Kaliswamy is rated 8.2 on IMDb. Starring Prasanna Balachandran, Jensen Diwakar, and Kovai Gurumoorthy, the official synopsis of the film says, “After an argument at work and refusing to apologize, Naveen is fired. Boggled by family pressures and financial struggles, how Naveen manages his life forms the crux.”

Kudumbasthan Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, January 25, Kudumbasthan earned 2.2 crore at the box office. This was a jump of 120% at the box office from the opening day, which earned 1 crore at the box office.

Earning more than twice on the second day than the opening day, the film is hinting at a further jump at the box office on the third day, bringing a weekend collection of almost 5+ crore at the box office.

This might be the second successful film at the Tamil box office after Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja this year. In fact, it would be an early celebration for Kollywood this year compared to the last year.

First Kollywood Success Of 2024

In 2024, the first success from Kollywood arrived in February 2024 with Manikandan’s Lover, which earned 8.20 crore in its lifetime. Meanwhile, the first Tamil hit of 2024 arrived in May with Garudan. However, Kollywood has already delivered its first hit with Madha Gaja Raja. Hopefully, Kudumbasthan might follow the same route!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

