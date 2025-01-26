Akshay Kumar can finally breathe a sigh of relief as his latest release, Sky Force, is working well at the Indian box office. The action drama has completed two days of its theatrical run on a victorious note. It will be competing against Pathaan, Fighter and other Bollywood films to score the highest Republic Day collections. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sky Force Box Office Collection

The action drama surpassed all expectations as it made a tremendous opening of 15.30 crores on day 1. There were huge discounts on BookMyShow, which lured cine-goers and made for a very successful strategy in improving footfalls. The word-of-mouth remained highly favorable, with another big boost on Saturday, with 26.30 crores coming in. The two-day total stands at 41.60 crores.

Day 3 Expectations

Sky Force is expected to grow further on Sunday. It is based on India’s first airstrike, making for a perfect Republic Day outing. The theme is sure to benefit and witness admissions in large numbers today. As per predictions, Akshay Kumar starrer could very well clock the 30 crore mark today.

Where will it stand among the highest Republic Day collections?

Bollywood has witnessed some humungous earnings on Republic Day, especially in the recent few years. Unfortunately, the top 5 highest January 26 collections do not feature any of Akshay Kumar movies. Hopefully, tables will be turned, and history will be recreated today.

Take a look at the top 5 Republic Day collections of all time in Bollywood below:

Pathaan- 58 crores Fighter- 41.20 crores Padmaavat– 32 crores Raees- 26.30 crores Jai Ho- 26.25 crores

Sky Force has already minted earnings similar to Raees on its second day. It is expected to go beyond, which means it will compete against Padmaavat, which is at #3.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan‘s Fighter will remain out of reach, it is to be seen whether Akshay Kumar’s film will be able to beat Padmaavat’s 32 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

