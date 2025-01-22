Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is all set to re-release in the theaters on January 24, seven years after the release of the film. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, the film was one of the most controversial yet one of the most-earning films at the box office.

Second Highest-Grossing Film Of 2018

The film earned 300.26 crore at the box office despite the controversies. However, it could not attain a hit verdict at the box office, owing to its huge budget. But it was the second highest-grossing film of 2018 after Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju.

Padmaavat was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has been rated 7.1 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “Set in medieval Rajasthan, Queen Padmavati is married to a noble king, and they live in a prosperous fortress with their subjects until an ambitious Sultan hears of Padmavati’s beauty and forms an obsessive love for the Queen of Mewar.”

Only 41.22 Crore Away To Rewrite History

While Padmaavat earned 300.26 crore at the box office and is the second highest-grossing film of 2018, it is only 41.22 crore from the highest grosser of the year 2018. The spot is owned by Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Paresh Rawal’s Sanju, which earned 341.22 crore at the box office.

It would be interesting to see if Deepika Padukone’s re-release bridges the gap and surpasses Sanju to become the highest-grossing film of 2018. If it does so, Ranveer Singh, who currently owns spots 2 and 3 in the list of top 10 highest-grossing films of 2018, would take spots 1 and 3, while Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju would take spot 2.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2018.

Sanju: 341.22 crore Padmaavat: 300 crore Simmba: 240.22 crore 2.0: 188 crore Race 3: 169 crore Baaghi 2: 165 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: 145.29 crore Badhaai Ho: 136.8 crore Stree 129.21 crore Raazi: 123.17 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office (48 Days): Allu Arjun Starrer Is Going To Defeat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 In Week 7!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News