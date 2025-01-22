Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has slowed down at the Indian box office and entered its theatrical run’s final stage. In the final days of its run, before it goes to OTT, the film is trying its best to rake in as much collection as possible. In this attempt, it is all set to demolish the week 7 collection amassed by Prabhas’ mighty blockbuster, Baahubali 2. Currently, it is just 26 lakh away from topping Baahubali 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report for 48 days!

Out of all languages, only Telugu and Hindi versions are still running in theatres. Even the original Telugu version was supposed to be discontinued, but the reloaded version gave some sort of boost to it. The Hindi-dubbed version is still minting moolah despite several new Hindi releases running in theatres. Even the Hindi version got some boost due to the reloaded version.

Pushpa 2 entered its seventh week on a decent note, but all thanks to the additional footage added by the makers, the film crossed the 1 crore mark twice during the week. So far, the magnum opus has completed five days of its week 7 and has already minted 4.74 crores. From here, it will comfortably earn over 5 crores in the entire week 7, thus beating Baahubali 2.

For those who don’t know, Baahubali 2 earned 5 crores during its seventh week. Pushpa 2 will easily surpass this collection and is expected to close its seventh week at around 5.50 crores.

Speaking about the total collection, the Allu Arjun starrer has amassed a staggering 1261.35 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 48 days. Before wrapping up the run, the film is expected to add 2-3 crores more to its domestic tally. Globally, it will end its run below 1785 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Identity Box Office Closing Collection: Tovino Thomas & Trisha Starrer Ends Its Run Below 10 Crores, It’s A Losing Affair!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News