Identity, starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha, and Vinay Rai in key roles, has failed to create any impact during its theatrical run. The film kicked off its journey on a decent note and was aiming to be the first success of Mollywood in 2025, but sadly, it couldn’t maintain the required pace and crashed miserably. As a result, it has closed its run at the Indian box office by staying below the mark of 10 crores. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the Malayalam action thriller was released theatrically on January 2. It received mixed reviews from critics. While the performances of the leading cast were appreciated, it was termed a half-baked investigation thriller. Even among audiences, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth and couldn’t attract higher footfalls.

Identity started its journey by earning 1.65 crores, which was a decent start for a film made at a very controlled cost. For those who don’t know, the film was reportedly made on a budget of 12 crores. Achieving the recovery looked like an easy task, but the thriller failed to keep the momentum going and eventually wrapped up its run at 9.96 crore net.

Yes, Identity has closed at 9.96 crore net at the Indian box office. So, it fell short of 2.04 crores of entering the safe zone and wrapped up its journey with a losing verdict.

In the overseas market, too, the Tovino Thomas starrer failed to leave any mark and wrapped up at just 5.10 crore gross. Adding Indian gross collection of 11.75 crores to it, the film closed at 16.85 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

It could have been easily a successful affair for Tovino Thomas but unfortunately, it ended up being one of the biggest flops for him in recent times.

