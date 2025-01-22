Sonic the Hedgehog 3 benefitted significantly from the Martin Luther King holiday and has officially surpassed Timothee Chalamet starrer Wonka. The film by Jeff Fowler is going at a spectacular pace despite losing more than 250 theatres last Friday at the box office in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

Wonka was released in December 2023 and was one of the blockbuster movies of that year. It is also one of the highest-grossing films in Timothee Chalamets’ career. The musical comedy earned $218.4 million in the US and a spectacular $634.40 million worldwide, making it the eighth biggest movie of that year.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had a great boost on Monday, Martin Luther King Day. This helped the movie surpass Wonka’s $218.4 million domestic run as the third biggest holiday corridor hit post-COVID at the US box office. Sonic 3 collected a record $2.5 million on its fifth Monday, a spectacular hike of +288% from the previous Monday.

Sonic 3 achieved that despite losing 276 theatres last Friday and is now playing across 3,306 theatres only. The Jeff Fowler movie has hit a $219 million cume in the United States and is reportedly expecting to earn between $245 and $270 million in North America.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has crossed the $200 million milestone at the international box office and has hit a $203.5 million overseas cume. The action-adventure flick, which was released on December 20, 2024, is now residing at #13 with its $422.39 million cume at the 2024 worldwide box office list.

Meanwhile, Deadline has revealed Sonic the Hedgehog 4’s release date, which is scheduled for March 2027. Actor Ben Schwartz confirmed the news through his X handle. Check out the post here-

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

