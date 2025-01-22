Rekhachithram is on its way to creating history at the box office. The Malayalam thriller stands at 22.68 crore at the box office in two weeks. While the film earned 17.2 crore in the first week, it earned 5.8 crore in the second week.

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a modest budget and earning a total of 22.68 crore at the box office, it has registered a profit of 16.68 crore. The film churned out 276.67% returns on investment.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 14

On the 14th day, the second Wednesday, January 21, the Malayalam film earned 11 lakh at the box office, which was a drop of 76% at the box office that brought 47 lakh.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 17.2 crore

Day 9: 1 crore

Day 10: 1.55 crore

Day 11: 1.85 crore

Day 12: 0.5 crore

Day 13: 0.47 crore

AY 14: 0.11 crore

Total: 22.68 crore

13 Crore Away To Axe Kishkindhaa Kaandam

Rekhachithram stands at a profit of 276.67% and has already surpassed the profit of the five most profitable films of 2024. It now needs to target Vaazha and then Kishkindhaa Kaandam.

Rekhachithram is now 13 crore away from beating the profits of Kishkindhaa Kaandam, which earned a profit of 493.5% at the box office. Asif Ali has started 2025 on a very good note for the Malayalam Cinema since the film is the first super hit film of the year at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

