Rekhachithram has emerged as a resounding success, earning both critical acclaim and audience admiration. Starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, the film is a bold historical fiction that intertwines an alternate history with real-life characters and events. The narrative unfolds across two timelines, the present and the past, centered on a pivotal event set on the shooting location of Mammootty’s 1980s classic Kaathodu Kaathoram.

In an ambitious move to recreate the past, the filmmakers employed AI technology to bring back the Mammootty of the 1980s. While the younger version of the iconic actor appears in only a handful of shots, his digital recreation, though impressive, leaves subtle hints that it is not the real Mammootty. Director Jofin T. Chacko, in an interview with OnManorama, shed light on the integration of AI in the film.

Taking us behind the scenes, Chacko revealed that when Rekhachithram was first conceived five years ago, he had approached Mammootty directly, asking the legendary actor to appear in the film. Mammootty graciously agreed, and there was no talk of AI at the time. However, as technology evolved, so did the film’s vision. Enter VFX specialist Andrew, known for his stunning work on 2018, who gave Chacko the confidence to experiment with AI. It was a risk, the director admitted, but one he felt was worth taking.

He revealed that if they hadn’t been handled carefully, those moments could have spelled disaster. Yet, against the odds, the gamble succeeded, culminating in a remarkable fusion of innovation and nostalgia that has left audiences in awe. Director Jofin T. Chacko acknowledged that the AI-generated scenes could be improved. He also admitted that working with AI involved significant risks, and three or four scenes had to be removed because they were not convincing enough. To ensure quality, the team conducted multiple trials.

The idea of setting a pivotal part of the story on the set of Kaathodu Kaathoram came naturally to Chacko. It was further developed in collaboration with co-writers John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil. The team believed the concept would resonate with audiences who grew up in the 1980s, especially given the timeless appeal of the songs from Kaathodu Kaathoram.

The concept for the film was first pitched to Mammootty in 2018. However, the project faced several challenges, primarily securing permissions from individuals connected to Kaathodu Kaathoram, including the families of deceased individuals involved in the original film. According to director Jofin T. Chacko, everyone was open-minded and supportive of the concept. He emphasized that the film would not have moved forward without their approval. Chacko also highlighted the crucial support producers Anto Joseph and Venu Kunnappilly provided in bringing the project to life.

