The first Malayalam hit of 2025, Rekhachithram, is a few steps away from turning into a super hit at the box office. The mystery thriller, in seven days, stands at a total of 16.35 crore. It is, in fact, a continuous winning streak for Asif Ali after Kishkindha Kaandam’s roaring success.

Budget & Profit

The mystery thriller has been mounted on a budget of 6 crore and with the 16.35 crore total, it has churned out a profit of 10.35 crore, registering 172.5% return on investment. The film in total needs a collection of 18 crore to earn a super hit verdict.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 7

On the seventh day, Wednesday, January 15, the film earned a total of 1.25 crore, which is a drop of 37.5% at the box office. The 7 day total of the film is already 95% higher than the first Malayalam release of 2025 Identity.

Here is the six-day breakdown of the mystery crime thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.2 crore

Day 3: 3.3 crore

Day 4: 3.75 crore

Day 5: 1.95 crore

Day 6: 2 crore

Day 7: 1.25 crore

Total: 16.35 crore

Rekhachithram Profit VS Most Profitable Malayalam Films Of 2024

Asif Ali’s film surpassed the profits of Abraham Ozler (110%), Ajayante Randam Moshanam (113.3%), and Thalavan (135%). Now, Rekhachithram is only 0.4 crore away from axing the fifth most profitable film of 2024 – Sookshmadarshini. The Malayalam film registered a profit of 179.2%, and to surpass this profit, Asif Ali’s film needs to earn 16.75 crore in total.

