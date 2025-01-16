Unni Mukundan’s Marco has defied all expectations, with its Hindi version now inching towards the 15 crore mark, which might be unachievable in its lifetime run. In 27 days, the Hindi version stands at 11.77 crore at the box office and has performed much better than the entire first week in its fourth week already.

Week 1 VS Week 4

In the six days of the fourth week, the action thriller brought a total of 1.71 crore against the 30 lakh collection from the first week. This is a jump of almost 470%, with one day remaining for the fourth week to conclude!

Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Day 27

On the 27th day, the fourth Wednesday, January 15, Marco earned an estimated 0.15 crore at the box office. This was a drop of 57% from the previous day, Makar Sankranti, which brought 0.35 crore to the box office.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the action thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 30 lakh

Week 2: 4.12 crore

Week 3: 5.64 crore

4th Friday: 21 lakh

4th Saturday: 39 lakh

4th Sunday: 38 lakh

4th Monday: 23 lakh

4th Tuesday: 35 lakh

4th Wednesday: 15 lakh

Total: 11.77 crore

Marco India Box Office

The gross worldwide collection of the Unni Mukundan film has surpassed the 100 crore mark. Meanwhile, it has crossed the 60 crore mark in India and has earned a hit tag at the box office, becoming the last hit Malayalam film of 2024 at the box office. It is only 3 crore away from axing Ajayante Randam Moshanam and grab the spot for the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

