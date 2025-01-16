Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest Sankranti release, Daaku Maharaaj, kicked off its journey on a rocking note, but the arrival of Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam has affected its run a bit. With shows/screens getting divided, the collection has seen some impact, but overall, Balayya’s film has pulled off a good sum so far at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Tollywood action drama released on January 12. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with decent word-of-mouth. Balayya is known for his over-the-top films, with him as the focal point. This latest release, too, offers a dose of entertainment for his loyal fans and so far, despite two more films running in theatres, it has managed to hold its ground well.

Daaku Maharaaj opened with rocking numbers, earning 25.35 crores, thus registering the second-best opening for Nandamuri Balakrishna after Veera Simha Reddy (34 crores). On day 2, with the benefit of Bhogi coming into play, the film earned 12.80 crores. On day 3, it faced stiff competition from Sankranthiki Vasthunam, but still, with the Makar Sankranti holiday coming into play, it earned 12.25 crores. Yesterday, i.e., on day 4, there was a Kanuma holiday, but the collection dropped below 10 crores.

On day 4, Daaku Maharaaj earned 8.96 crores, a drop of 26.85% from day 3. Including it, the overall collection at the Indian box office is 59.36 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Though a drop was seen yesterday, the film is on the right track and will easily become a successful venture.

For those who don’t know, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer’s estimated budget is 100 crores. As we can see, it has already recovered 59.36% of the total budget and will easily cover the remaining distance.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Daaku Maharaaj:

Day 1- 25.35 crores

Day 2- 12.80 crores

Day 3- 12.25 crores

Day 4- 8.96 crores

Total- 59.36 crores

