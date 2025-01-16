Victory Venkatesh is back with a bang! After suffering a blow last year, the veteran Tollywood actor is ready to taste the massive success of his latest release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Considering two more mega releases during the same period, expectations from Venky’s film were less. Surprisingly, it has outshone the other two releases with its fantastic response despite comparatively less shows. In North America, it is now aiming for a blockbuster tag. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Venkatesh’s last film, Saindhav, was also a Sankranti release. It arrived alongside Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan last year. The film was a washout in India and overseas. In North America, it earned just $232K. With his latest release, Venky has crossed this number in premieres alone and pulled off a fantastic number after the opening day.

Premieres for Sankranthiki Vasthunam were held on Monday (January 13), and it has been learned that a rocking collection of $381,439 was registered. After such a superb start, the film clocked a massive day 1 by earning $352,840. Combining both, the opening day collection stands at a huge $734,279 or $734K at the North American box office. Such a number is truly commendable for a weekday release.

If we convert the collection to Indian rupees, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned 6.34 crores on day 1 (including premieres). This is Venkatesh’s career-best opening at the North American box office.

For those who don’t know, the breakeven for the film is set at $1.35 million (11.67 crores). With $734K already in the kitty, the Venkatesh starrer has already made 54.37% recovery and very soon, it’ll breakeven. Considering positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to perform well at least for a couple weeks, ensuring impressive overflows for the buyers.

North American box office breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

Premieres- $381,439

Day 1- $352,840

Total- $734K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 42: Falls Below The 1 Crore Mark For The First Time, Fails To Outshine Uri: The Surgical Strike

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News