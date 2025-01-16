Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, continues to surprise everyone with its brilliant performance at the Indian box office. The film, which struggled for its theatrical release over the years, is shining bright at ticket windows and has emerged as a Pongal winner in the absence of big Kollywood releases. It has enjoyed the full benefit of holidays, recovering the entire budget on day 4. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Sundar C, who previously helmed Aranmanai 4, the Tamil action comedy was supposed to release in January 2013. However, it was delayed multiple times due to several legal and financial issues. Finally, after 11 years, it hit theatres on January 12, and Vishal distributed it under his production and distribution company, Vishal Film Factory.

There were no high expectations from Madha Gaja Raja, but the positive reviews from critics and favorable word-of-mouth have made it a big success. On the opening day, it earned 3 crores and maintained the same number the following day. On day 3, due to the Pongal holiday, the film witnessed a massive jump and raked in 6.20 crores. Again, yesterday, i.e., on day 4, it enjoyed the benefit of Thiruvalluvar Day and registered the biggest day of its run.

On day 4, Madha Gaja Raja earned an impressive 6.50 crores, as per Sacnilk. This is a massive jump of 116% compared to the opening day. Including this, the film’s total collection at the Indian box office in the first four days stands at 18.70 crores.

Reportedly, the Vishal starrer was made on a budget of 15 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 18.70 crores at the Indian box office. So, if we remove the cost from the collection, the Kollywood entertainer enjoys an ROI (return on investment) of 3.70 crores. Calculated further, using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film has yielded 24.66% returns.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Madha Gaja Raja:

Day 1- 3 crores

Day 2- 3 crores

Day 3- 6.20 crores

Day 4- 6.50 crores

Total- 18.70 crores

Today is the big holiday of Uzhavar Thirunal in Tamil Nadu. So, another solid day is on the cards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

