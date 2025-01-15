Nosferatu is surprisingly performing well at the box office, being pitted against all the biggies and PG films. It is now beating Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Brokeback Mountain as one of the top three highest-grossing films in the history of Focus Features. The R-rated gothic horror romance by Robert Eggers features Bill Skarsgard in the titular role. Scroll below for the box office numbers.

The movie was released in 2005, and Ang Lee directed it. In addition to Heath and Jake, the film also features Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams in key roles. It was not only praised by the critics but was a commercial success, too. The romance drama was nominated for multiple Oscars and won three of them. Distributed by Focus Features, the movie collected $83.04 million in the United States.

Brokeback Mountain collected another $95.0 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $178.06 million. Nosferatu has been having a stronghold at the US box office, and it is beating the film led by Heath Ledger as we write this story. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it grossed a strong $727K on its third Monday, with just a drop of -44.3% from last Monday.

Although Nosferatu lost 50 theatres last Friday and is only playing in 3,082 theatres across the United States, the gothic horror has hit a $82.6 million cume. It is thus less than a million away from beating Brokeback Mountain’s $83.04 million domestic run as the #3 highest-grossing film in Focus Features’ history. The film is eyeing a $95 million to $105 million run in the United States.

Robert Eggers’ movie is showing promising overseas performance and has collected $53.50 million. Bill Skarsgard‘s R-rated drama has reached a $136.1 million worldwide cume. Nosferatu was released in the United States on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

