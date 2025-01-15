The Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Elle Fanning starrer A Complete Unknown has not only been praised by the critics but is also performing well at the box office. As we write this article, it is beating the 1968 biographical musical film Funny Girl and 1984’s Amadeus. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 1968 film by William Wyler was written by Isobel Lennart adapted from her book for the stage musical of the same name. It was loosely based on the life and career of comedienne Fanny Brice and her turbulent relationship with entrepreneur and gambler. The movie featured Barbra Streisand as Brice and Oman Sharif as Arnstein. The supporting cast included Kay Medford, Anne Francis, Walter Pidgeon, Lee Allen, and Mae Questel.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Barbra Streisand’s Funny Girl collected $52.22 million in its lifetime at the box office in North America. Timothee Clamet’s Bob Dylan biopic is beating the film’s domestic total. A Complete Unknown recently crossed the $50 million mark and is set to become the 11th highest-grossing musical biopic ever in North America.

Bob Dylan’s biopic beats Funny Girl’s $52 million run to achieve that remarkable feat. The film collected $543K on 3rd Monday, dropping just -32.7% from last Monday, hitting the $51.5 million cume in the United States. The biopic is expected to collect $60 million to $70 million in its lifetime run in the US.

In addition, A Complete Unknown is surpassing the 1984 biopic Amadeus, which follows a bitter rivalry between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the politically connected Antonio Salieri. It received several accolades, including 40 Academy Awards. It collected $51.97 million at the US box office and $52.09 million worldwide.

For the unversed, the movie has a reported budget of $70 million, and it is expected to recover that during its run. A Complete Unknown was not released overseas but came out in the US on December 20. The film received more than one Golden Globe nomination, including Timothee Chalamet’s performance as the young Bob Dylan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

