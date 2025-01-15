Dwayne Johnson has achieved a new milestone in his glorious career, owing to Moana 2. Popularly known as The Rock, the wrestler-turned-actor is one of the highest-paid and also among the most successful actors in Hollywood. From starring in an episode of That ’70s Show to becoming one of the biggest Hollywood stars, his journey has been exceptional, to say the least.

The Rock made his movie debut with The Mummy Returns and reprised his role in the spin-off The Scorpion King. He was reportedly paid a massive $5.5 million, putting his name in the Guinness World Record for the highest pay for a first-time leading man. According to The Numbers, Johnson’s movies have grossed an estimated $5.4 billion at the US box office and $9.6 billion worldwide.

According to Collider’s report, Dwayne Johnson’s box office total was below $14 billion a few months back, but it has now been elevated owing to Moana 2 and Red One. According to the report, The Rock’s box office total has crossed the $15 billion mark worldwide. The actor’s highest-grossing movie is Furious 7, which grossed over $1.5 billion. The second highest-grossing film is also from the Fast and Furious franchise – The Fate of the Furious with its $1.2 billion haul. Now, Moana 2 is his third highest-grossing film in his career, with its $990 million collection.

Moana 2’s Box Office Performance

The Moana sequel collected a strong $11.6 million on its 7th weekend and reached the $555.4 million international cume over 53 markets. Allied to the $434.9 million domestic cume, the animated feature has hit a $990.3 million global cume. Dwayne Johnson’s film will hopefully cross the $1 billion mark worldwide. It is eyeing a $1 billion-$1.1 billion global run. The Disney sequel is the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2024.

The Rock voices the role of the demigod Maui in Moana 2. Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role in the live-action Moana, slated to be released in 2026.

Meanwhile, Moana 2 was released on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

