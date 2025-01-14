Mufasa: The Lion King is now performing better than Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the box office. The animated feature is adamant about beating Kung Fu Panda 4, as it is also on track to beat the movie at the worldwide box office, in addition to targeting it at the US box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The weekend actuals for Mufasa came in higher, and it is nearing the $550 million mark worldwide. It was made on an estimated budget of $200 million and has crossed the break-even point. Kung Fu Panda 4 is the 8th highest-grossing film of 2024, but that will change soon. Mufasa surpassed Venom: The Last Dance’s $478.10 million worldwide collection.

Mufasa: The Lion King’s US gross this weekend is on par with Jumanji: The Next Level’s same weekend post-holiday number. It has collected $14.2 million during the 4th three-day weekend in the United States, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The film has successfully hit the $189.8 million cume in North America, and the $200 million mark will be achieved by this weekend. The Disney sequel/prequel will collect $230 million to $260 million in the US.

It will soon surpass Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $193.57 million domestic haul and Kung Fu Panda 4’s $193.59 million haul in the US and enter the top 10 list. Mufasa is also close to surpassing Kung Fu Panda 4 at the worldwide box office, and it is approximately $5.39 million away from beating it.

Mufasa: The Lion King grossed a strong $29.5 million overseas during its 4th weekend, and with that, the movie crossed the $350 million mark. It has reached a $352.5 million international cume over all the 53 markets. Added to the $189.8 million US cume, Mufasa hits $542.3 million worldwide. Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 4’s global total is $547.68 million. After beating the Dreamworks Animation film, it will become the 8th highest-grossing picture of 2024.

According to the report, it is eyeing a $650-$700 million global run, meaning Mufasa might end its theatrical journey as the 7th or 6th highest-grossing movie of last year.

Mufasa: The Lion King was released on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

