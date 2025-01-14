Mufasa: The Lion King collected more during the fourth three-day weekend, but it is not enough to top the domestic box office chart. However, it is almost closer to the debut weekend collection of Den of Thieves 2. The movie is nearing the domestic haul of Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s US haul. Scroll below for the deets.

It has surpassed the domestic total of the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The Disney feature has been underperforming compared to The Lion King. The Planet of the Apes reboot installment collected a spectacular $171.13 million last year at the US box office. Meanwhile, Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die collected $193.57 million, and it is not the only movie that is less than $5 million away from Mufasa. Kung Fu Panda 4 and its $193.59 million is also inches away from Mufasa’s reach. Like Sonic 3, it will be a double kill for the Disney sequel.

Mufasa: The Lion King collected $14.2 million during its fourth three-day weekend, just a drop of -39.4% from the last boosted weekend. It is around $6 million less than The Lion King’s $20.2 million gross on its fourth weekend. The feature managed to pull this off despite losing 305 theatres on Friday, as per Luiz Fernando.

Mufasa is less than $5 million away from surpassing Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kung Fu Panda 4’s domestic hauls of $193 million plus. Mufasa: The Lion King stands at a $189.8 million cume in the United States. It is expected to surpass both movies before the upcoming weekend, and with that, Mufasa will be the 11th highest-grossing film of 2024. It will soon enter the top 10 list. It is eyeing a $230 million to $260 million run in North America.

Barry Jenkins’ photo realistically animated feature has collected a whopping $352.49 million at the international box office so far and counting. Adding that to the domestic cume, the worldwide gross is $542.29 million. It is predicted to collect between $650 million and $700 million during its global run.

Mufasa: The Lion King by Barry Jenkins was released in the theatres on December 20.

