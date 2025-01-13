Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is gradually spreading its wings across the world, and it was recently released in China. China is one of the largest markets, contributing a generous amount to a film’s collection, which can alter the global collections. The film has achieved the $200 million milestone in the United States and is headed towards the $400 million mark worldwide. Scroll below to learn about its debut performance at the Chinese box office.

Sonic 3 crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming the second-only video game adaptation to achieve this feat. It has an estimated budget of $122 million and has already collected around 3.2 times the cost, as per The Numbers. The latest installment added Keanu Reeves in the villainous role of Shadow the Hedgehog, which might also have something to do with the film’s success. His fans are undoubtedly enjoying him in a different shade.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s data analysis, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 did not have a very flashy welcome at the box office in China. According to the report, it debuted out of the top 3 in the mainland. However, the film opened with a franchise record of $1.8 million during its three-day opening weekend, which is higher than the OG film. The first film collected $1 million in China, while the second installment was not released there.

Sonic 3 collected $447K on Friday, opening day, over 28K screenings, followed by $748K on Saturday, over 37K screenings, and $586K on Sunday, over 29K screenings. Sonic the Hedgehog earned only $2.9 million in its entire run in China. Word of mouth is positive for the film, and it received a strong 9.4-star score from the ticket buyers on Maoyan. Also, $20K in pre-sales for Monday. It is playing in 20K screenings.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has collected $204.51 million so far at the US box office and $384.81 million worldwide. The movie was released in China on January 10 and the US on December 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

