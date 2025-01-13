Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has done it! It has not only surpassed the 2024 blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire but also hit a major milestone at the domestic box office. It is the second video game adaptation ever to hit that mark in the United States. Scroll below for the deets.

The film was one of the highest-grossing ones of last year. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was the 9th biggest film of 2024 at the domestic box office. It had a tremendous run at the cinemas and grossed over $571.7 million worldwide. In North America as well, it was just a few million away from the $200 million milestone. The film collected a spectacular $196.3 million in its domestic run.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire during its 4th three-day weekend. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Sonic 3 collected a strong $11 million during its 4th weekend at the box office in North America. It has not dropped -48.3% but also lost 164 theatres. The action-adventure movie starring Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves is now playing in over 3,582 theatres.

It has collected less than Sonic Movie 2’s $11.5 million but more than Sonic the Hedgehog’s $7.7 million. Sonic 3 has, therefore, hit a $204.5 million cume in the United States, the 9th 2024 film to cross the $200 million mark. The movie has surpassed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $196.3 million US haul to achieve this remarkable feat in North America.

In addition, Sonic 3 is just the second video game adaptation to cross the $200 million mark at the US box office. Globally, the film is also performing well and is heading towards the $400 million mark. It has collected $180 million overseas, and adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide cume stands at $384.8 million.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

