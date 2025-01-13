Pamela Anderson’s The Last Showgirl has had a remarkable opening despite its limited release and other factors. The film has even bested Better Man’s debut at the box office in North America. The American drama even managed to make a place in the top 10 box office chart in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

Anderson is best known for appearing in the popular American show Baywatch, and here in this film, she plays a successful, seasoned showgirl. The movie was directed by Francis Ford Coppola’s granddaughter, Gia Coppola, and it features an ensemble cast comprising Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, and Kiernan Shipka. It even received two nominations at the Golden Globes 2025, including the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Anderson.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Pamela Anderson starrer The Last Showgirl comparatively had a good start at the box office in North America, considering that it has been released in only 870 theatres and is facing biggies like Moana 2, Wicked, Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Nosferatu.

Despite everything, the film by Gia Coppola collected a solid $1.5 million on its limited three-day opening weekend. It even outgrossed the 2024 biographical musical film Better Man’s domestic haul. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the movie collected over $1.15 million in the United States, and the Paramount Pictures in North America distributed it.

Pamela Anderson‘s The Last Showgirl by Roadside Attractions beat The Brutalist to the #10 spot in the weekly domestic box office chart.

More about the film-

The movie revolves around a middle-aged Las Vegas showgirl who is faced with an uncertain future after learning that the revue she has performed in for three decades is scheduled to close after a 30-year run.

The Last Showgirl was released in the United States on January 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

