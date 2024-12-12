Pamela Anderson, the iconic Baywatch star, was deeply moved upon receiving her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in The Last Showgirl. The 57-year-old has already garnered critical acclaim for her compelling performance as a faded Las Vegas showgirl in the film.

The star has joined an impressive lineup of seasoned talents over 50 earning nominations. It includes 62-year-old Demi Moore for Best Actress-Musical or Comedy for The Substance, Nicole Kidman, 57, for Best Actress-Drama for Babygirl, and Isabella Rossellini, 72, for Best Supporting Actress-Musical or Comedy for Conclave.

Pamela Anderson Shared An Inspiring Message After Receiving The Nomination

“I share this beautiful nomination with The Last Showgirl Family, my family, and my hard-working companions on this interesting journey,” Anderson shared a message, per People Magazine. It is never too late to dream, start again, and stay open to possibilities — we are not all so lucky. I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter.”

Anderson plays Shelly, a dazzling yet aging showgirl. She is forced to confront her future when her long-running show unexpectedly shutters after 30 years. The Last Showgirl was initially released on September 6. It features a star-studded cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, and Jason Schwartzman.

The film will be released in limited quantities in Los Angeles on December 13 as part of an awards-qualifying run. Its nationwide premiere is scheduled for January 10 next year.

Pamela Anderson’s Acting Was Hailed By Various Critics

Anderson has sparked buzz around a potential Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role. At the same time, Jamie Lee Curtis’ performance has been hailed as a force of nature by Variety critic Peter Debruge.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond said, “Anderson is remarkable in this role, which fits her own natural optimism but also gives her the chance to play her emotions laid bare. She will break your heart.”

He added, “I have always thought she was an underrated comedic actress, based especially on her short-lived 2005 sitcom Stacked, but the dramatic chops have not been there before, certainly not on this scale. And she is all-in here. Curtis steals every scene she has with wicked wit.’ The film boasts an 81% approval rating from 52 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pamela Anderson Was Instantly Drawn To Her Character

Upon reading Kate Gersten’s script, Anderson, a dedicated artist whose acting is often overshadowed by being objectified, was immediately captivated by the character. “I’ve never read a script that I responded to like that before — no one was sending me anything like this,” she said. “I read it and I thought, I have to do this. It’s life or death. It’s really important.”

Anderson’s most recent on-screen appearance was in the 2017 film adaptation of Baywatch, where she briefly returned as her iconic character, CJ Parker.

