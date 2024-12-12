The journey from being a Disney actor to a pop star might have been Selena Gomez’s path earlier, but she is gravitating back to her love for acting. The 32-year-old has recently been involved in a flurry of good projects, two of which even landed her two Golden Globes 2025 nominations. (Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez are to be precise.)

Gomez recently spoke about how escaping into a character during acting gives her immense pleasure. She mentioned how she felt acting was her strong suit and how her music career is something she doesn’t see as a “forever thing.” Here’s what the Wizards of Waverly Place star stated.

Does Selena Gomez Plan To Leave Her Music Career?

During the Actors on Actors segment, Gomez chatted with Saoirse Ronan about not liking being the center of attention. The latter asked how that affects her onscreen when she has to lead a role. The singer said she gets nervous. “I have been acting and singing my whole life, but this is all a new experience for me,” she said about being an active part of Hollywood.

Gomez continued that she is proud of her choices because she attempts to go for the parts that scare her. “That’s the rush I crave,” she explained. “I love storytelling, and my music career is separate. However, I don’t see that being a forever thing,” the pop star dropped a bombshell. When prompted further by Ronan, Gomez attempted to explain.

She said that she will always have music because her partner is a musician, Benny Blanco, a music producer. Gomez added, “I love having moments to do it for fun.” She pointed out how it feels vulnerable because she has to put herself out there during music versus when she gets to escape into a character while acting.

Gomez felt that her strong suit was probably acting, but she was also proud of her music’s ability to tell a story. She mentioned that her favorite songs are ballads, which are very transparent and honest. “But I think I might be a little too old for the pop star life,” the Rare Beauty founder mused. Gomez revealed she was genuinely happy to be in this new era.

Saoirse Ronan Praises Selena Gomez In Emilia Pérez

Talking about her rising career in acting, she divulged that “it’s just the beginning.” Meanwhile, Ronan praised Gomez’s journey, mentioning how she hasn’t “gone down the route that people expected.” Referring to her role in Emilia Pérez, the actress praised Gomez for portraying her role as Jessi Del Monte. “It’s so dirty and sexy and raw,” Ronan stated.

Calling the character “broken and messed up,” Ronan mentioned how it’s evident that Gomez wants to show people what she’s got. For more such updates, check out the Hollywood News section.

