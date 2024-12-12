Dhanush, the renowned Tamil actor and director, is a prominent figure in Tamil cinema and has contributed to Bollywood, Tollywood, and even Hollywood. He previously starred in the Hollywood film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fair alongside Erin Moriarty, who was widely recognized for her role as Starlight in Prime Video’s The Boys. Another Hollywood project he was part of was The Gray Man, based on the novel by Mark Greaney.

According to industry buzz, Dhanush may be gearing up for yet another Hollywood venture. Reports suggest he could share the screen with Sydney Sweeney, who is celebrated for her roles in films like Immaculate, Anyone But You, and The Voyeurs. If true, this collaboration will be an exciting addition to his impressive repertoire. Nothing has been confirmed as of now, and this is another rumor. However, according to the buzz, Dhanush’s next Hollywood project might be an adaptation of the iconic Japanese one-on-one video game Street Fighter, with Sony Pictures reportedly backing the film.

The Street Fighter franchise, which began in the late 1980s, remains one of the most celebrated in gaming. The historic potential project’s rumored release date is sometime in mid-2020. Currently, there’s no information about the additional cast, crew, or even the director associated with the film.

Dhanush is actively involved in multiple Indian projects across various languages, including Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. In Bollywood, he is reportedly working on Tere Ishq Mein, although updates on the project’s progress remain unclear.

In Tamil cinema, he is set to direct two upcoming films: Nilavu Enmel Ennadi Kobam and Idly Kadai. Meanwhile, in the Telugu industry, his presence can be felt with the film Kubera.

