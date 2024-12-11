As we all know, Devi Sri Prasad, a long-time collaborator with director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun, has beensemi-replacedd by Sam CS for the background score of Pushpa 2. This marks a significant shift, as Devi Sri Prasad’s association with Sukumar and Allu Arjun has been a hallmark of several successful films. Their bond, both professional and personal, is well-known in the industry.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for iconic Allu Arjun films like Bunny, Iddarammayilatho, Arya 2, S/O Satyamurthy, and Pushpa: The Rise. Similarly, Sukumar has consistently relied on Devi Sri Prasad’s musical expertise for his projects. The change in this longstanding collaboration has drawn considerable attention.

Interestingly, this is not the only recent instance where Devi Sri Prasad has been replaced. For Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film Good Bad Ugly, initially announced with music by Devi Sri Prasad, the producers opted for GV Prakash Kumar. Notably, Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa 2, also produced this film.

Reports suggest that Devi Sri Prasad’s exit from Pushpa 2 stemmed from delays in delivering the background score on time. This reportedly led to disagreements between the composer and the production house, resulting in a significant shake-up. While Devi Sri Prasad is still credited with crafting the original background score, finalizing it fell to others.

According to The Hans India, Sam CS handled approximately 90% of the background music for the film, with minor contributions from Thaman S.

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation, the upcoming film tentatively titled RC17, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, initially announced Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer in March 2024. However, it now seems unlikely that he will be part of the project. The makers have not commented on any changes regarding the film’s music composer.

Upcoming projects of Devi Sri Prasad

As of now, Prasad has two confirmed projects lined up. The first is Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, and the second is Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

In the might happen category is Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan. However, this project’s chances seem slim due to Pawan Kalyan’s packed schedule as he balances his film career with his role as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

