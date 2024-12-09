Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is a wildfire, and almost every opening weekend record was reduced to ashes. In the 4-day extended opening weekend, the magnum opus amassed a huge 539.25 crores at the Indian box office. Now, on the first Monday, the film has made a smashing entry into the 600 crore club, which is simply out of this world. Keep reading to know what day 5 early trends have to suggest!

The Pushpa sequel has caused a volcanic eruption all across the nation, especially in the Hindi belt. Apart from big cities, the film has entered god-level mode in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and even interiors. The first installment was a cult in the Hindi heartland, and with the content of part two receiving a big thumbs up, the film has gone crazy.

It was on the cards that the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 would be rocking the first Monday, and all other versions looked like a bonus. Surprisingly, the Telugu version was steady, and even the Tamil version was really good as compared to Friday. Monday started on a solid note, but the major difference came due to a big jump during evening and night shows.

In Hindi, Pushpa 2 went from 42% occupancy in the afternoon to 57% in the evening and 72% in night shows. In Telugu, it went from 40% occupancy in the afternoon to 52% in the evening and 54% in night shows. Considering this superb trend, the film is heading for a massive 66-68 crores (all languages) on day 5 at the Indian box office. It’s a drop of 31.95-29.89% compared to Friday’s 97 crores.

Including estimates, Pushpa 2’s total at the Indian box office in just 5 days stands at an earth-shattering 605.25-607.25 crore net (all languages). This marks the fastest entry into the 600 crore club.

The Allu Arjun starrer also surpassed the domestic lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (543.22 crores) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (554 crores) to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

