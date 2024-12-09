Amid the Pushpa 2 storm in India and overseas, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is enjoying its own winning run at the China box office. The film recently wrapped up its second weekend and pulled off an impressive total. At the ongoing pace, it has got a chance to achieve a big milestone for Sethupathi. While he has already been part of big films, it’s all about his solo milestone this time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood thriller opened with a wide screen count in the country. It kicked off its journey with impressive paid previews. Including paid previews worth 5.41 crores, the film amassed 40.50 crores during the opening week. The second week began on a strong note, with 5.32 crores coming in on day 8. On day 9, it registered a massive jump and scored 10.59 crores, which was also the highest single-day collection for the film.

Yesterday, i.e., on day 10, Maharaja maintained a good hold and added another 7.22 crores to its tally. Including this, the overall tally at the China box office stands at a huge 63.63 crores in 10 days. With this sum and positive word-of-mouth, the film is all set to unleash a major milestone globally.

During the original run, Maharaja did a business of 109.13 crore gross at the worldwide box office. If we include 63.63 crores in it, the tally goes up to 172.76 crore gross. So, as we can see, the film is all set to enter the 200-crore club and is just 27.24 crores away from unleashing this milestone.

Whenever the film enters the 200 crore club, Vijay Sethupathi will get his first-ever 200 crore grosser at the worldwide box office.

China collection breakdown of Maharaja:

Paid previews- 5.41 crores

Week 1- 40.50 crores

Weekend 2- 23.13 crores

Total- 63.63 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

