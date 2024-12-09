Pushpa 2 is enjoying a glorious run at the Indian box office. In only four days, it has entered the 500 crore club. Allu Arjun starrer has broken some unimaginable records. It has now surpassed as many as 3 Indian films of 2024 to score higher footfalls. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

The action thriller was released on December 5, 2024. It opened to highly favorable reviews from critics and audiences. It is now a force to reckon with, having already entered India’s top 10 highest-grossing films.

Pushpa 2: The Rule footfalls

On Sunday, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer has registered footfalls of 66 lacs. It witnessed the second-highest day of footfalls after the release day, which witnessed ticket sales of 75.08 lacs. Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 75.08 lacs

Day 2: 44.41 lacs

Day 3: 55.78 lacs

Day 4: 66 lacs

In addition, Pushpa 2 had scored footfalls of 1.83 lacs during the premiere shows. Taking that into consideration, the overall ticket sales now stand at 2.43 crores.

Surpasses 3 Indian biggies of 2024

Thalapathy Vijay led The Greatest Of All Time had clocked in ticket sales of 1.19 crores in its lifetime. Pushpa 2 has surpassed The GOAT with almost 104% higher footfalls. In addition, it has also left behind Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (1.20 crores) and HanuMan (1.44 crores).

It is now competing against other 2024 biggies like Stree 2 (3.2 crores) and Kalki 2898 AD (3.30 crores+), among others.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. It is one of the most expensive Indian films, made on a budget of 500 crores. The action thriller is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: Surpasses RRR’s 14 Crores, Epic Monday On The Cards!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News