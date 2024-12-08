The Vishwak Sen starrer Mechanic Rocky has wrapped up its theatrical run on its 16th day. The movie was released with a high expectations but failed to perform well at the box office. Let us look at the closing collections of the same.

Mechanic Rocky Closing Box Office Collection

The film’s day-wise collection during its last leg had come down to mere 1 lakhs. The closing India net collection of the Vishwak Sen starrer now comes to 8.88 crores. At the same time, the gross collections come to 10.47 crores. The film also could not impress with its overseas collection and earned only 4 lakhs. The film’s closing worldwide collections now come to 10.87 crores. The movie saw a disappointing run at the box office. It also failed to receive a positive word of mouth which would have boosted its box office collections.

If that was not enough, the Vishwak Sen starrer saw a stiff competition from films like KA, Amaran and Lucky Baskhar. And finally, the Pushpa 2 storm came like a hurricane and the film had to close the curtains once and for all. The film will reportedly be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 20, 2024. There are chances that it might receive a better response on the digital sphere. Mechanic Rocky had received a mixed response friom the audience. Many fans found the second half of the movie more elevated than the first half.

About The Movie

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, and Naresh in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

