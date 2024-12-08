Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is going crazy at the Indian box office, and this madness won’t stop anytime soon, especially in the Hindi belt. The film has received a big thumbs-up from the masses, which helped it drive mad business yesterday. Now, even on day 4, a monstrous number is loading, and the signs of the same have been clearly seen through the advance booking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released on December 5, the Sukumar-directed film received mixed reviews from critics, but this hasn’t affected the film a bit, as word-of-mouth among mass movie lovers is highly positive. Sukumar is being praised for his vision and gripping narration. Allu Arjun is winning hearts with his swag, memorable act, and solid screen presence. Other actors like Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna are also being praised by moviegoers.

The positivity surrounding Pushpa 2 is clearly being reflected at ticket windows, and the hype of the sequel is also attracting major footfalls. After raking in advances of 47.20 crore gross for day 3, the film has shown a big jump of 27.96% to register advance bookings of 60.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 4.

With 60.40 crore gross, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the opening day pre-sales of RRR and Kalki 2898 AD. For the unversed, RRR enjoyed an advance booking of 59 crore gross for the opening day; Kalki 2898 AD had day 1 bookings worth 55.30 crore gross.

Before the first show started today, the Allu Arjun starrer sold 19.16 lakh+ tickets at the Indian box office for day 4. Today, Maharashtra took the lead in pre-sales by selling tickets worth 10.50 crore gross, while Telangana sold tickets worth 9 crore gross. Among cities, Hyderabad and Mumbai are in the lead, with pre-sales worth 7.50 crores and 6.45 crores, respectively.

So, Pushpa is heading for another epic day, and the collection is expected to exceed 125 crore net.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

