Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is very close to the finishing line and currently stands at 420.29 crore worldwide. The film is worth 1.21 crore to beat Rohit Shetty’s highest-grossing film worldwide – Chennai Express, which occupies the 22nd spot in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide with a collection of 422 crore worldwide.

Kartik might be ending the lifetime run of his horror-comedy after he surpasses Chennai Express, making the last record for the film – beating the highest-grossing film of Rohit Shetty’s career.

However, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is inching towards its last target, there are three major records that Kartik Aaryan would not be able to break. Scroll down to know about these major milestones!

Not Enter Top 20 Bollywood Films WW

Kartik Aaryan currently stands at a total of 420.79 crore worldwide. It might earn 2 – 3 crore more before closing its entire run at the box office. The film would definitely not enter the list of the top 20 Bollywood films worldwide. Andhadhun occupies the 20th spot, which is 453.80 crore. Totally non-achievable target for Kartik.

Not Become Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedy WW

Despite having a phenomenal run at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would not be able to grab the spot for the highest-grossing horror-comedy worldwide. The record is owned by Stree 2 with 884.45 crore worldwide.

Not Become The Youngest Actor With Highest Grossing Film WW

Kartik is one of the youngest actors to rule the highest-grossing list of Bollywood films worldwide. But he is definitely not the youngest. The youngest actor with the highest-grossing film worldwide is Zaira Wasim, with a 902.92 crore collection worldwide by Secret Superstar!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office: Ram Charan Under A Big Pressure After Prabhas, Jr NTR & Allu Arjun Taste Success In The Hindi Market?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News