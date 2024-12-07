Pushpa 2 is in rampage mode and is showing no mercy in ripping apart the previous box office records. On the opening day itself, it achieved several exciting feats. In the latest development, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. With this, the magnum opus has become Allu Arjun’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 report!

Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa sequel also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. On the opening day, the film comfortably crossed RRR’s 223 crores to register the biggest day 1 collection globally for an Indian film. This feat was accomplished by a big margin, as a collection of 281.41 crores was registered on the opening day. Yesterday, there was a drop, but numbers were once phenomenal.

As per the latest collection update, Pushpa 2 has amassed a huge 276.25 crore net at the Indian box office in just 2 days. Including taxes, it stands at 325.97 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film earned 100 crore gross by Friday, which also includes premieres. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a colossal 425.97 crore gross.

As we can see, Pushpa 2 entered the 400-crore club in just 2 days, which is commendable. It also surpassed Pushpa’s 353.24 crore gross to become Allu Arjun’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

Today, the Allu Arjun starrer will add another 160 crore+ to its tally and overtake Baahubali: The Beginning’s 589 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 276.25 crores

India gross- 325.97 crores

Overseas gross- 100 crores

Worldwide gross- 425.97 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

