Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has been winning hearts since its release. The musical fantasy is giving tough competition to Moana 2. It has beaten Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s blockbuster movie Dune 2 and is inching closer to the $300 million mark. Scroll below for the deets.

The film was released before the Thanksgiving Holiday and has been earning a great number at the box office. It went past the global collections of movies, including Twisters, becoming the 12th highest-grossing movie of the year. It has also beaten the domestic collection of the Glen Powell starrer film and became Universal’s highest-grossing film of the year. It was directed by Jon M Chu, written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, and based on the stage musical of the same name by Schwartz and Holzman.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked has now surpassed the domestic haul of Dune 2. The sci-fi movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve and based on Frank Herbert’s novel. Ariana’s film collected a record $4.8 million on the second Thursday, with a drop of -71.4% from last Thanksgiving Thursday. The musical fantasy now stands at a $285.7 million cume at the North American box office. The film is expected to earn more than $300 million today or tomorrow.

Wicked has surpassed Dune 2’s domestic haul of $282.14 million to enter the top 5 of the highest-grossers list at the US box office. Ariana Grande‘s film is the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year so far in the US. It is around $10 million from the domestic haul of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. It collected $294.10 million in its lifetime run at the US box office.

The musical fantasy collected $97.14 million at the international box office. Allied with the $285.65 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection now stands at $382.79 million. It was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has so far recovered its full budget and more. Wicked collected 155.2% more than its production budget.

It was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

