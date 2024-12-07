Gladiator II continues its winning streak at the North American box office despite the head-to-head competition between Moana 2 and Wicked. The film by Ridley Scott grossed winning numbers on the 2nd Thursday. It has hit a significant milestone at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The sequel turned out to be the highest-grossing film in Denzel Washington’s career. It has great ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, 72% from critics and 83% from the audience. The movie takes place several years after the events of the first film. According to media reports, it had a hefty budget of over $250 million. This sequel is led by Paul Mescal and also features Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

According to the trade analyst’s report, Gladiator II is holding strong post-Thanksgiving at the US box office. The film collected $1.8 million on Thursday. It registered the third biggest second Thursday of the year for R-rated movies, just a drop of 73.3% from last Thanksgiving Thursday.

However, the sequel earned less than the OG film’s 2nd Thursday gross. The 1988 film collected $2.3 million on its second Thursday over two decades ago. It has hit a $120.3 million cume in the United States. It is reportedly eyeing a $175 million – $200 million run in the United States. The film is performing well at the overseas box office as well.

It has collected $208.80 million at the international box office, and allied with the $120.3 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection stands at $329.09 million. The movie recently surpassed The Wild Robot‘s $321.91 million collection.

Gladiator II was released in the US on November 22, and it collected $55.03 million on its debut weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

