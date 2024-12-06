Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has created hysteria with its box office records. But a very famous Hindi film says, “Kitna bhi try karo, kuch naa kuch to chhootega hi.” So, while Tollywood’s Bunny is on rampage mode, he has missed out on some very huge targets at the box office as well.

Pushpa 2 VS Baahubali 2 Box Office

Interestingly, we have spotted five major records that are still held by our very own Baahubali Prabhas, and the records remain untouched despite Allu Arjun’s destruction at the box office.

For the unversed, Baahubali 2 is one of the greatest films of Indian Cinema that wreaked havoc at the box office in India, and worldwide alike. There are as many as 5 records that are owned by Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 and Allu Arjun failed to surpass them.

Check out these five records owned by Prabhas for 2779 days.

1. Highest Opening Days In North America

Pushpa 2‘s North American opening failed to surpass the biggest North American opening registered by an Indian film. Here are the opening day collections of Indian films at the North American box office:

Kalki 2898 AD: $5.56 million

RRR: $5.5 million

Baahubali 2: $4.6 million

Pushpa 2: $4.47 million

2. Highest Opening Overseas

While Pushpa 2 was a rage in India, it failed to break the opening record overseas. Allu Arjun’s sequel opened at $8.2 million gross overseas, much lower than Baahubali 2’s overseas opening of $10.25 million gross.

3. Highest Opening For Non-Tamil Films In Tamil Nadu

Pushpa 2 missed the biggest opening for a non-Tamil film in Tamil Nadu, and the record is owned by Prabhas as the film opened at 17 crore.

Here are the top openings of non-Tamil films in Tamil Nadu (net collection).

Baahubali 2: 17 crore

KGF 2: 7.9 crore

Pushpa 2: 7.7 crore

4. Highest Opening For Non-Kannada Films In Karnataka

Allu Arjun also missed the biggest opening for a non-Kannada film in Karnataka, and the record is owned by Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 again.

Here are the top openings of non-Kannada films in Karnataka (gross collection).

Baahubali 2: 17.45 crore

Pushpa 2: 17.25 crore (Including Premiere)

RRR : 15.30 crore

Leo: 14.20 crore

Salaar: 11.50 crore

5. Biggest Ticket Pre-Sales On BMS

Allu Arjun was a rage at the online ticket booking app BMS as well. While his film booked 3+ million tickets in advance, it could only grab the second spot for the biggest pre-sales on BMS, not able to beat Baahubali 2‘s 3.3 million sales!

