Pushpa is currently the movie on the tip of every lip. Pushpa 2 – The Rule is set to expand the story and make it even more significant. Released in 2021, the first movie was directed by Sukumar and featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles, while Fahadh Faasil was the film’s antagonist. Made on a budget of around ₹200 Crore, the film grossed about ₹390 Crore at the global box office.

In 2024, the franchise returns to shattering even more records at the box office with Pushpa 2 – The Rule. The stakes are more significant than ever, with a production budget between ₹400 to ₹500 Cr. While the series is minting its name in the Indian film industry, its original idea would have changed the course entirely.

Pushpa Could Have Been a Web Series Instead of a Movie

Sukumar, the director of Pushpa: The Rise, initially designed the story of red sandalwood smuggling as a web series for Netflix. Known for his approach to storytelling, Sukumar spent six months researching the workings of the red sandalwood syndicate, a criminal network operating predominantly in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Initially, Sukumar’s vision was to craft a long-form series that could reveal the layered dynamics of the trade, the lives of the smugglers, and the authorities. In a 2022 conversation with The Indian Express, Fahadh Faasil revealed that he was gearing up for a web show with Netflix. This could have given him more time and creative liberty to show what he wanted for the story. However, the makers eventually decided to switch this into a film.

Faasil also revealed that the movie was initially only meant to be one part. During the initial narration to Faasil, the script concluded with what would eventually become the interval point of Pushpa: The Rise. However, as the story expanded, Sukumar realized that a single film was insufficient for Pushpa Raj’s saga. Not just that, he had written his earlier story with actor Mahesh Babu in mind. However, the role was eventually offered to Allu Arjun, who has now proven himself to be one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Pushpa 2 – The Rule will be released on December 5, 2024, and is ready to unleash the wildfire at the box office.

