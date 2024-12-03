Rashmika Mandanna, often known as the ‘National Crush of India,’ has quickly established herself as a famous heroine. Starting with Kannada cinema, Rashmika has expanded her horizons across industries, including South and North India, delivering award-winning performances. With the highly anticipated ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ about to be released in just a few days, fan excitement is at an all-time high. Along with this expectation, a distinct sentiment about Rashmika and December is causing quite a stir.

Many believe she is on the path to clinching a National Award this time. Adding to this belief is the immense pre-release hype surrounding ‘Pushpa 2‘, which is predicted to break numerous records at the box office. Fans now speculate that Rashmika’s “December sentiment” will further contribute to the film’s success.

December has been an ideal month for Rashmika’s career. Her debut picture, ‘Kirik Party,’ released in December, was a big success and marked her grand entry into the film industry. Following that, her Kannada films ‘Anjaniputra’ and ‘Chamak,’ which both premiered in December, added to her list of accomplishments. Again, in December 2021, the release of Pushpa: The Rise was a hit that established Rashmika’s status as one of the most sought-after actresses.

Interestingly, her sentiment continued with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie, again released in December, became a massive hit and gained immense popularity for Rashmika. This recurring pattern of December releases bringing her significant milestones has led fans to believe it is her “lucky month.”

Rashmika’s role as Srivalli 2.0 is expected to strike an emotional chord with audiences once again, and fans are optimistic that the December sentiment will work its magic.

Will December prove to be her lucky charm once again? Only time will tell.

