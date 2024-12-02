Dulquer Salmaan’s financial crime drama Lucky Baskhar hit Netflix on November 28, 2024, after its theatrical release on October 31. The film is being celebrated as Dulquer’s big comeback as a lead actor following the disappointing run of King of Kotha in 2023. While the Telugu audience has always backed Dulquer, the movie also managed to impress at the Malayalam box office, earning INR 20 crore despite being a dubbed release, as reported by Sacnilk.

Interestingly, Lucky Baskhar is still doing well in theaters, even after its OTT debut. It’s trending on BookMyShow with an impressive 9.3/10 user rating, and as of December 2, 2024, 7.55k tickets have been booked in the last 24 hours alone.

Plot of Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan plays the titular character Bhaskar, who is introduced as a wealthy man under investigation by the CBI. During the interrogation, he recounts how he amassed his fortune in such a short time, the impact of his newfound wealth on his personal and professional life, and the transformation of his character along the way. It’s a rags-to-riches story exploring how an ordinary bank clerk rose to prominence.

Cast and Crew of Lucky Baskhar

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Bhaskar features Dulquer Salmaan as Bhaskar Kumar, the protagonist, and Meenakshi Chaudhary as Sumathi Kumar, his wife. The cast includes Sai Kumar as the CBI officer, Ramki as Anthony, Bhaskar’s smuggling partner, Tinnu Anand as Rajbir Lokhande, and Sachin Khedekar as GM Vinod Bhosale. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli.

Box-office of Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Bhaskar’s worldwide gross stands at INR 112.56 crore, with INR 85.36 crore coming from the Indian market alone as of November 28, 2024. This impressive performance comes against a reported budget of INR 56 crore.

