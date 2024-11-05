Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been a hit at the box office and during the success celebration event for Lucky Baskhar, Nag Ashwin, the director of Mahanati, shared how he had to persuade Dulquer to take on the role in Mahanati, which marked Dulquer’s first Telugu film and was also a huge success.

In Mahanati, Dulquer Salmaan portrayed the legendary actor Gemini Ganesan. Nag Ashwin shared that Dulquer initially turned down the role without reading the script, fearing that Telugu audiences might not accept him since he isn’t a native speaker.

Nag Ashwin reflected on Dulquer Salmaan’s growth in the Telugu film industry, noting that Dulquer has consistently found success and won the hearts of Telugu audiences.

Lucky Baskhar is a significant comeback for Dulquer Salmaan after the disappointment of King of Kotha last year. Following that big-budget, mass-action film with tons of pre-release hype but ultimately flopped, Dulquer didn’t take on any other projects in the Malayalam film industry. However, Telugu cinema has always been kind to him, and every one of his projects in Telugu has been a hit so far.

Lucky Bhaskar is a classic “rags to riches” story. It follows a middle-class bank clerk whose life is turned upside down by an unexpected financial windfall. The film dives into how this sudden wealth affects his outlook, lifestyle, and the way society sees him. Dulquer Salmaan shines in the lead role, bringing authenticity to his character, while Meenakshi Chaudhary is convincing as his relatable, grounded wife. The supporting cast adds depth to the story, making it feel well-rounded and believable. Writer-director Venky Atluri skillfully brings Lucky Bhaskar to life, with G.V. Prakash Kumar’s music adding emotional resonance and atmosphere.

