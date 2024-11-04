The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Telugu period crime drama Lucky Baskhar has been enjoying a steady run at the box office. The movie was released alongside films like Amaran and Bagheera on October 31, 2024. However, owing to a positive word of mouth, it has been faring well at the box office and is also garnering a critical acclaim.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection Day 4

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer’s day-wise collection saw a steady growth on its 4th day. The movie earned 4.84 crore, which was the highest day-wise collection of the movie since the 4 days of its release. With this, the total India net collection of the movie comes to 29.4 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 34.69 crore. The film earned a decent 12.4 crore in its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 47.09 crore. The film is inching closer to the 50 crore milestone, and with a more positive word of mouth, it should not be a mammoth task.

Lucky Baskhar’s Budget Recovery

However, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer is yet to recover its budget. The movie is mounted at a scale of 56 crore and needs at least 27 crore more to recover its entire budget and enter the safe zone. With its current India net collection of 29.4 crore, the film has till now, recovered 52.5% of its budget, which is not bad at all.

About The Movie

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Maanasa Choudhary, and Hyper Aadi in the lead roles. It has been directed by Venky Atluri. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

