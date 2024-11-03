The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Bashkar was released on October 31, 2024. The movie has received a positive response from critics and the masses alike. Not only this, but the Telugu period crime drama has also witnessed a decent run at the box office. Look at the Lucky Baskhar box office performance on its 3rd day.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Day 3

On its third day, the India net collections of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer come to 21.10 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to around 24.98 crore. The movie has earned around 8 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 32.89 crore. The movie is now slowly inching towards the 40 crore milestone. With the help of a positive word of mouth, this might not be such a difficult task.

Lucky Baskhar’s Budget Recovery

The movie is mounted at a scale of 56 crore. It thus needs almost 35 crores more to be declared a hit and enter a safe zone. This might not be a very difficult task since the movie has been getting a favorable response and a positive word of mouth.

Lucky Baskhar’s Estimated OTT Release

The Dulquer Salmaan’s estimated OTT release is out now. Amid its theatrical run, the movie is expected to be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. It will reportedly be released on November 30, 2024. This comes as a great news for those who will miss out on watching the movie in the theatre.

About The Movie

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, and Maanasa Choudhary. The movie has been directed by Venky Atluri. The plot revolves around a cashier’s journey to become a millionaire.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

