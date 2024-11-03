The Sriimurali starrer Bagheera was released into the theatres on October 31, 2024. The Kannada action superhero film has been penned by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Hence, expectations regarding the box office numbers were high from the movie. However, the movie had an underwhelming run at the box office within the first three days of its release.

Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 3

The movie opened at around 2.80 crores on its first day which was a relatively low opening, given the expectations attached from the film. The film is witnessing an upward graph at the box office, which is a positive sign, but it still needs a further jump to recover its budget and enter the safe zone. The film’s India net collection on its 3rd day comes to 9.71 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 11.45 crore.

Bagheera’s Need For An Upward Graph

The Sriimurali starrer needs a very impressive jump in the box office numbers for the budget recovery. For the unversed, the movie is minted at a budget of 20 crores. Hence, it needs at least 11 crores more to be declared a proper hit and to recover the investment. This can mostly happen with a positive word of mouth. The movie is also facing a tough competition from films like Amaran, Lucky Bashkhar, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About The Movie

Apart from Sriimurali, Bagheera also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and Sudha Rani in the lead roles. The film is directed by Dr Suri. The plot revolves around a dutiful police officer who becomes a deadly vigilante by the night. His superhero vigilante act terrorizes both the baddies and the police force.

