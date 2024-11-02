Everyone is gaga over Sivakarthikeyan, and many are even saying that he has joined Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith Kumar to be Kollywood’s new tier 1 star. The reason behind saying so is the fantastic run of Amaran, which was released on Thursday. It had an extraordinary opening at the Indian box office, and on day 2, the hold was superb. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The opening day collection of 21.80 crore net indicates Siva’s pull and his growing popularity among Tamil and Telugu audiences. Of course, the film had a strong buzz around itself, but Siva’s presence took it to a higher level. After such a fantastic opening, the film had a chance of witnessing a considerable drop yesterday, but that didn’t happen.

Estimates suggested a score of 18-20 crore on day 2, and that is exactly what happened, with 19.30 crore coming in. In Tamil Nadu, an excellent hold was witnessed as Amaran registered similar occupancy to that of the opening day. During night shows, there was a slight dip, or else the collection would have crossed 20 crore.

Amaran stands at an impressive 41.10 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office after 2 days. Today, it will comfortably go past the 50 crore mark, and by tomorrow, the film will get closer to a 90 crore net collection. So, as we can see, Sivakarthikeyan will score a century, and going by positive word-of-mouth, it is aiming to hit the 150 crore milestone.

With Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan is all set to get his first 100-crore grosser in Tamil Nadu, which is a huge achievement.

Interestingly, with his latest release, Siva beat Kamal Haasan in terms of day 2 collection. For the unversed, Indian 2 did a business of 18.50 crore in India on day 2. Here, Siva’s film won with 19.30 crore.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Amaran:

Day 1 – 21.80 crore

Day 2 – 19.30 crore

Total – 41.10 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

