After Vikram’s super success in 2022, Kamal Haasan is back in full force. Even though his Indian 2 turned out to be a disaster, one can’t take away his contribution to a 1000-crore grosser, Kalki 2898 AD. Also, his lineup of upcoming films is exciting, with Thug Life being one of the most anticipated films from Kollywood. Yesterday, the shooting of the magnum opus was wrapped up, and within a few hours, reports about its OTT deal broke the internet. Keep reading for a detailed update!

The upcoming Tamil action entertainer marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after a staggering 37 years. The duo worked together on Nayakan, which was released in 1987. Nayakan was an all-time blockbuster during its original run and is considered one of the greatest films made in the history of Indian cinema. With such epic glory in the past, everyone is looking forward to seeing what the duo has to offer after so many years.

Thug Life is Kamal Haasan’s 234th film as a lead actor, and it was officially announced in November 2022. The title announcement video was unveiled in November of last year, and it stormed the internet due to the intriguing look of Ulaganayagan and the powerful BGM by AR Rahman. Cut to now: the shooting of the magnum opus is completed and ready for a grand release next year.

Amid this, reports of Thug Life’s OTT deal have left everyone stunned. While there’s no official confirmation about the deal, Netflix has reportedly acquired the film’s digital rights for a whopping 149.70 crores. This is the biggest deal for Kollywood, as no other Tamil film has earned so much through an OTT deal.

Before this, Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time had the biggest ever OTT deal from Kollywood to its credit with a reported amount of 125 crores. Now, as we can see, the Kamal Haasan starrer has crushed The GOAT by a 19.76% higher amount. That’s huge!

Other than Thug Life and The GOAT, other big OTT deals from Kollywood include Leo (120 crores), Jailer (100 crores), and Good Bad Ugly (95 crores).

