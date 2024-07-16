The post-pandemic era has been bad for some stars, while it’s been game-changing for others. Several actors, like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and Sunny Deol, saw their graph witnessing a takeoff at the box office. This list is incomplete without the inclusion of Kamal Haasan. He made a smashing comeback with Vikram. Even in terms of salary, the legendary actor is having a great time. Keep reading to know more!

Predominantly working in Tamil cinema, Kamal has established himself as one of the legendary actors in the history of Indian cinema. His acting career spans over six decades, and he has acted in over 200 films. Undoubtedly, he is one of the greatest performers of all time, but apart from proving his acting prowess, he has also maintained a grip at the box office.

Before the pandemic, Kamal Haasan had big hits to his name but didn’t have many big box office grossers. With 2022’s Vikram, it got changed, and the actor entered the 400 crore club. After that, the actor reportedly hiked his remuneration. Even for Vikram, he reportedly got 50 crores, as he was also on board as a co-producer.

After Vikram, Kamal Haasan appeared in Kalki 2898 AD. He didn’t have a brief role in the film, but he reportedly walked away with a remuneration of 20 crores. In the next installment, the actor is expected to have a much longer role, so he might charge a much higher paycheck than Kalki 2898 AD’s 20 crores.

While Kalki 2898 AD is still running successfully in theatres, Kamal Haasan’s another biggie, Indian 2, arrived in theatres last Friday. Unfortunately, the film has turned out to be a major box office disappointment, but when it comes to the salary, Kamal has reportedly charged a fat sum. It is learned that he charged 150 crores for Indian 2 and Indian 3, so his salary for the second installment is considered to be 75 crores.

So, if we combine the remuneration of Kamal Haasan’s last three releases, it equals a whopping 145 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kaithi 2: Not Suriya, But This Star Hero To Be Part Of Karthi’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News