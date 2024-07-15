After launching his political party in February, Thalapathy Vijay announced that he plans to leave acting to focus on politics.

Vijay’s announcement to quit acting surprised fans of the Beast actor and raised many questions about his future projects, especially his role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe (LCU), which began with the 2023 film Leo.

Recent reports from IndiaGlitz suggest that while Thalapathy Vijay might not physically appear in Kaithi 2, the next film in the LCU, he will likely lend his voice to the project.

In an earlier interview this year, Lokesh Kanagaraj mentioned that Kaithi 2 will include all characters introduced in the LCU so far. This means Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Karthi as Dilli, Suriya as Rolex, and Vijay as Leo/Parthiban are expected to return. However, according to IndiaGlitz, Vijay will not be seen on-screen but will contribute a voice role. The film is expected to be released by the end of next year.

The LCU is the creation of director Lokesh Kanagaraj and currently includes three films: the Karthi starrer Kaithi (2019), Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022), and Vijay’s Leo (2023). This universe features a star-studded cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Arjun Das, and many more in significant roles.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has revealed that the LCU will expand with more films, such as Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and a standalone film focusing on Suriya’s character, Rolex. The direction of the LCU’s future is still uncertain and will unfold over time.

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is working on his next film, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. This is Vijay and Prabhu’s first collaboration, and the film features a notable cast, including Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, and Mic Mohan in important roles.

The Greatest of All Time is a sci-fi action film set to release on September 5th. The film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography and editing by Siddhartha Nuni and Venkat Raajen, respectively. AGS Entertainment is producing the film.

