Apart from Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn has lately done a good number of remakes in his career. In fact, one can say that remakes have helped him maintain a stronghold at the box office. The most recent example of the same is Drishyam 2, which helped the actor to make a smashing comeback in the post-pandemic era. However, one remake misfired for him just after Drishyam 2 and that’s Bholaa, which was lifted from Kaithi.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi, starring Karthi, was a Tamil action thriller. Released in 2019, the film opened to positive reviews from critics, and the ticket-paying audience’s response was favorable, too. It was clearly reflected at the box office, and the film was a huge commercial success.

At the Indian box office, Kaithi did a business of 75 crores net. It was a huge theatrical success and globally, it amassed 110.50 crores gross (including 88.50 crores gross from India and 22 crores gross from overseas).

Coming to Bholaa, it was an official Hindi remake of Kaithi. It was helmed by Ajay Devgn himself. Released last year, the film opened to decent reviews from critics but still, it didn’t manage to enjoy expected numbers at the box office.

In India, Bholaa did a business of 90 crores net, which equals 106.20 crores gross. In the overseas market, the film raked in 16 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the biggie raked in 122.20 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Kaithi was a big success, and against the cost of 25 crores, it earned 75 crores in India. It means that the film enjoyed returns of 50 crores. Calculated further, it equals 200% returns.

Coming to Bholaa, the Ajay Devgn starrer carried a budget of 100 crores. Against this cost, it earned 90 crores in India, thus suffering a box office deficit of 10 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

