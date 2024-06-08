Soori’s thriller film Garudan has been performing on an impressive note since day 1. The film opened at 3.5 crore at the box office, and in eight days has collected 25.55 crore in India. Meanwhile, it has crossed a major benchmark worldwide as well.

Garudan Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film collected 29.40 crore gross worldwide and has surpassed Jayam Ravi’s Siren, which earned 20 crore worldwide. Soori has now set his eyes on Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which closed its lifetime collection at 33 crore.

Garudan opened its journey at the box office with 114.52K sold tickets on BMS for day 1 itself. The film has maintained a good pace at the box office since it earned 13+ crore in its first weekend.

Sets Eye On Lal Salaam

The action thriller will now climb up the ladder as it has entered the top 5 highest-grossing films in Tamil in 2024 as it is only a few inches away to dethrone Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam as the fourth highest-grosser Tamil film of 2024 after Aranmanai 4, Ayalaan, and Captain Miller.

Soon, after defeating Star, Garudan will now dethrone Lal Salaam at number 4 to occupy its position, but will the film stay and maintain its pace at the box office to hit the next target?

About Garudan

Rated 7.9 on IMDb, the action thriller written by Vetrimaaran stars Soori in the lead. The official synopsis of the film says, “Sokkan, the trusted confidant of childhood friends Aadhi and Karuna. But when his loyalty and self-respect are put to the test, which would he choose?”

